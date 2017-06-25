Toddler killed in North St. Louis County accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A toddler is dead after a crash in north St. Louis County, and the 18-year-old driver is in custody.
Police say that driver hit multiple parked vehicles in the 1400 block of Sherwood Forest Drive just before 9 pm Friday night.
A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, along with the 14-month-old who later died at the hospital.
Another passenger ran from the scene.
The driver was arrested for the accident and for unrelated warrants.
38.830932 -90.325270