Toddler killed in North St. Louis County accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A toddler is dead after a crash in north St. Louis County, and the 18-year-old driver is in custody.

Police say that driver hit multiple parked vehicles in the 1400 block of Sherwood Forest Drive just before 9 pm Friday night.

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, along with the 14-month-old who later died at the hospital.

Another passenger ran from the scene.

The driver was arrested for the accident and for unrelated warrants.