Police looking for 2 suspects that robbed a MetroLink rider

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police are on the lookout for 2 suspects who robbed a 14-year-old male MetroLink rider. The incident occurred Sunday around 1:30 pm at the MetroLink North Hanley Station.

Police say officers assigned to MetroLink security observed a fight as passengers were exiting a westbound train. During the fight an officer saw a suspect flash a handgun at some passengers who attempted intervene in the robbery.

The suspects had approached the teen on the train when it stopped at the station demanding his bag and cell phone.

Officer chased the suspects to a wooded area where they eluded capture.

If you have any information on the robbery, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).