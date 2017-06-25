Firefighter injured battling fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis firefighter was injured Sunday morning while battling a house fire on Bacon in North St. Louis. A spokesperson for the St. Louis Fiore Department said the Fire Captain was injured after falling through the roof of the house.

Fire Captain Garon Mosby says they are not releasing the name of the captain who fell through the roof, but he is happy to report that the captain is doing fine.

First responders got the call around 11 am Sunday morning to a two-story house fire on the 2700 block of Bacon Street in North St. Louis.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed a roof fire and attempted to create ventilation.

While trying to do that, Mosby says a captain fell through the roof, but luckily two other firefighters were there to help get him out as quickly as possible.

Mosby side the captain is bruised, but is doing well at a local hospital.

"He's in good spirits! I talked to him and he walked me through and essentially he said 'Cap we did everything that we are trained to do! We sounded the roof. There's certain things as firefighters that we can do to make out work safe or safer. It just underscores how dangerous the profession truly is. You c an dot your I's, cross your T's, and follow all protocol and still have a bad day."

There were 14 people inside of the home when it caught on fire.

Everyone escaped the fire and are now getting help from the Red Cross.