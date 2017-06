EAST ST. LOUIS – The East St. Louis Police Department is investigation a body pulled from the lake in Frank Holden State Park Sunday morning. The badly decomposed body was pulled from the lake around 11:45 am.

Captain Bobby Cole from the East St. Louis Police Department tells Fox 2 the victim is a female found in a submerged vehicle.

Identification is pending an autopsy schedule for some time this coming week.

An investigation is ongoing.