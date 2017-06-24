St. Louis County Police searching for escaped prisoner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for an escaped prisoner from the St. Louis County Justice Center. The escape happened Saturday around 9:30 am in Clayton when an inmate was being taken to the hospital for treatment, after allegedly swallowing a battery. While at the hospital, 36-year-old Bruce Brutsman managed to escape from a St. Louis County Correctional Officer and was last seen fleeing on foot.

Brutsman is described at 6 foot 6 inches, and 240 pounds.

Brutsman was in jail for burglary charges and other property crimes.

Police believe he now has a vehicle and is armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this case, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

