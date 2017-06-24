Police searching for triple murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A triple murder suspect is identified and charges have been filed. But, he's not in custody

The suspect is wanted for one of the most devastating crimes of the year. Three adults killed and a 7-year-old critically injured.

Detectives say the shooting happened on June 1st when the victims were sitting in a car near the intersection of Beacon and Lillian in the Walnut East neighborhood. They say Jerome Leon Buress Jr, 28, opened fire and fled the scene.

Buress is charged with three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault, and one count each of shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness.

Police say Buress is responsible for killing Derrick Irving, 27, Julian Hayes, 37, and Irving's girlfriend Jessica Garth, 25, of Webster Groves. Her Deniya Irving was also shot in the head. She remains in critical condition. A 5-year-old in the car was not hurt.

People who knew the family hope that someone who knows something will find it in their heart to speak up.

"I think the police force is doing a great job of doing that, and not making this a cold case. I definitely applaud them for doing that. Thanking the community for their constant prayers and thoughts during this very difficult time. Help locate this person responsible for this very serious crime," said Laqonna Anderson.

Authorities are still looking for Buress. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.