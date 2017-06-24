× Police investigating fatal shooting in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon around 2:15 pm. The fatal shooting happened in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane.

Police say a male victim in his late teens was found in an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

If you have any information about this case, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).