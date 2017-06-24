Operation Clean Sweep begins in North St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's being called Operation Clean Sweep and it’s considered one of the largest clean-up efforts in St. Louis City history.

Saturday hundreds rolled up their sleeves to try and revitalize parts of North St. Louis while bringing hope and spirit to what organizers call a challenged community. We are going to the most challenged neighborhoods and we are going to re-invent and re-invoke a spirit that will resonate throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area," said James Clark.

Better Family Life organizers say the massive clean in the Jeff Vander Lou Neighborhood in North St. Louis will set an example, "I love this neighborhood and I believe it has a chance to grow and rise again," said Cedric Brown.

Volunteers geared up Saturday morning to improve the quality of living for residents with gloves and tools in their hands, boarding up abandoned buildings, cleaning up vacant lots filled with trash and debris, “It just touches my heart, when I do things like this, it makes me a better person," said Terri Gaffney.

Leanndra Cheatham and her 6-year-old son Jeffrey Laney, who recorded a video on Facebook that gained national attention to end gun violence after a teenage relative died in a drive by shooting. Also they decided to lend a helping hand to help make a difference in the community. "I just want to tell people that the violence just keep going on we don’t need that stuff,” said Jeffery Laney.