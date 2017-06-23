Y98 radio host Paul Cook announces he has stage 4 cancer

ST. LOUIS — A local radio host has announced that he has cancer. Longtime afternoon drive personality at Y98, Paul Cook made the announcement on the station’s Facebook page. He says that he was just diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

“In case you’re wondering where I have gone for big chunks of the next six months. The reason is that I will be getting treated for stage four colorectal cancer. Big surprise to me as well. I have the best doctors, so much love around me and there is no better place to work than right here during something like this.”

The broadcaster is originally from south St. Louis County and met his wife while attending Eastern Illinois University. She recently survived a bout with cancer.

Cook is married and has two daughters. His bio says that, “My girls Quinn (11) and Ryan (8) are my life. We love to make little forts out of pillows, blankets and other things in our home. ”

His book, Cooked in LA: I shot for the stars and hit bottom details his journey into addiction and recovery.

You may have seen Paul Cook on television. He also spent some time working in St. Louis news. He spent four years working at KMOV during their morning newscast. He also appeared on a regular segment on KPLR television.