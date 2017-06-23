× Suspect charged in spate of sexual assaults in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 30-year-old man Friday in connection with a recent spate of sex crimes across a south city neighborhood.

According to prosecutors, John Wells attacked four women in as many weeks. The incidents all occurred in Tower Grove South.

The first of these incidents occurred May 25 in the 3200 block of Brent just before 3:50 p.m. The victim in that case told police she was walking her dog when a man approached her from behind and stuck his hand in her pants. The man fled in a champagne-colored SUV.

Two attacks took place June 16. Around 10 a.m., a woman was walking in the 3200 block of Oak Hill when the suspect walked up from behind her, reached up her dress, and grabbed her genitals. The suspect ran to a parked SUV in a nearby alley and drove off. Just before 4 p.m. that afternoon, a 53-year-old woman was groped from behind while walking near the intersection of Roger and Connecticut. She told police she followed the suspect toward an alley and watched the suspect drive away in a four-door SUV.

The last of the known attacks occurred June 21 just after 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Roger. The female victim said a man came up behind her and grabbed her buttocks. The suspect fled in an SUV.

Wells was charged with second-degree attempted sodomy, fourth degree assault, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.