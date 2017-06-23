St. Louis Walk to Defeat ALS

Dowd Bennett, LLP, Tammy's employer, is the presenting sponsor of the St. Louis Walk. Kelly first asked for their support in 2012, when she first joined the firm.
The Walk raises funds to support people with ALS and their families in eastern Missouri and central and southern Illinois.
The ALS Association helps people with ALS through a network of free in-home services, reducing the physical, financial and emotional strain that an ALS diagnosis brings. The goal for this year`s walk is $477,000.
Walk To Defeat ALS
Forest Park Visitor and Education Center
Saturday, June 24
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Walk begins at 10:00 a.m.
WalktoDefeatALS.org for more information