Man arrested for taking pictures of girls at local water park

COLLINSVILLE, IL - A Caseyville man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after he was arrested for allegedly taking photos and videos of young girls and adult women at a popular Metro East water park. It all happened at the Splash City Waterpark on Gateway Drive off I-55/70 in Collinsville. The suspect is identified by police as 59-year-old Melvin Hock.

A worker at the Waterpark called police Wednesday saying that Hock was taking pictures of young girls at the facility. When officers got there, they saw Hock holding a cell phone like he was taking pictures or videos.

Police say that Hock let officers search his phone at the Waterpark. They discovered two pictures of young girls taken Wednesday at Splash City.

Hock was then arrested and taken to the Collinsville Police Department.

Investigators tell FOX 2 that a further examination of Hock`s phone by police revealed another folder containing some 29 images and four videos of girls wearing swimsuits. Authorities say the girls ranged in estimated ages from five to 35-years-old. Police say the additional images also appear to have been taken at Splash City on four separate dates.

Investigators tell us there was no evidence found nor statements obtained to indicate that the images were being used for sexual gratification.

Because of that, more serious charges were not filed. Hock was released from custody after posting the required cash bond for the disorderly conduct charge.