Ferguson settles Michael Brown wrongful death lawsuit for $1.5 million

ST. LOUIS — The Michael Brown wrongful death lawsuit was settled for $1.5 million. Ferguson's city attorney tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that an insurance company will make the payout. A federal judge approved the settlement in the suit filed by Brown's parents.

Brown's family sued the city of Ferguson, former Police Chief Tom Jackson and Former Police Officer Darren Wilson.

Brown, who was black, was shot and killed by white Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in August 2014. The incident sparked outrage and protest across the country. An investigation by the Justice Department into the incident brought no charges against Wilson, who argued he shot Brown in self-defense as Brown charged at him.

The civil lawsuit brought by Brown's family said Wilson "unjustifiably shot and killed (Brown), using an unnecessary and unreasonable amount (of) force in violation of (Brown's) constitutionally guaranteed right to life."

The original lawsuit shows the Brown family was seeking punitive and compensatory damages in excess of $75,000, in addition to attorney's fees.