Brazen thief breaks into car parked at City Museum garage

ST. LOUIS – City Museum is asking for the public’s help to find a man who robbed visitors’ cars while they enjoyed the museum.

City Museum Security Supervisor Josh Bennett said he’s in disbelief over the thief’s boldness. Someone came into his parking garage and broke into cars in the middle of the day.

“I’ve worked here seven years now and this is the first time I’ve had a break-in during operating hours,” Bennett said.

The break-ins occurred Wednesday around 3 p.m. when an unidentified man driving a white Mercedes Benz paid the $7 parking fee, drove into the garage, and carried out his plan.

“He circled the parking garage and found a space to park his vehicle,” Bennett said. “Then he sat in his vehicle for about, I don’t know, 5 to 8 minutes.”

In the video, you can see the man get out of his Benz and start taking a peak into a black SUV, all while visitors are walking by.

“From there he returns (to his vehicle) and pulls it into the parking space directly next to the black Suburban,” Bennett said. “And then he pops his truck and it kind of blurs a little bit on the camera footage, but you can tell he’s fiddling around with the black SUV for a while.”

The thief checked out some other cars before making his getaway. The man made off with two suitcases and other small items.

“There was some tablets and other devices that were tucked underneath the seat,” Bennett said. “He didn’t get that stuff; I guess he was in too much of a rush.”

Visitors said they hope the man is found, but this isn’t shocking.

“I’m not too surprised anymore, because I go into parking lots that I park at sometimes down here, and I see broken glass from windows being broken into and it seems like an everyday occurrence,” Donald Gregory said.

“You just got to watch out, watch your back, and watch your stuff,” said Michael Kromm.

Bennett said he wants to make this a one-time occurrence and he’s going to need your help.

“He’s likely repeating this in other parking lots,” he said. “It’ll be nice to go ahead and get him and put an end to this stuff.”

If you have any idea who the man is driving that car, the City Museum is urging you to reach out to call police.