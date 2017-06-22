× St. Clair County woman indicted for nursing home arson

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – A 49-year-old East St. Louis woman was indicted earlier this week for allegedly torching a Cahokia nursing home, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce said.

According to court documents, the Cahokia Nursing and Rehab Center caught fire May 31, 2016. Prosecutors allege Lori Jones, an employee at the facility, set fire to the building. More than 100 elderly patients had to be evacuated and relocated as a result of the fire.

Prosecutors did not disclose a possible motive for setting the fire.

Jones was charged with one count of arson.

If convicted, Jones faces between 5 and 20 years in prison, followed by 3 years of probation, and a $250,000 fine.