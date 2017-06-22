School district loses third child to tragedy in three months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKVILLE, MO – Authorities identified the south St. Louis County boy who died in a freak accident on an Alabama beach. Ten-year-old Nolan McCabe was about to start the fifth grade at Wohlwend Elementary in the Mehlville School District. He’s the third boy in the district to die under tragic circumstances in the last three months.

A neighbor said McCabe was a Cub Scout; a happy kid she often saw playing and riding his bike.

McCabe died Wednesday morning during a vacation and family reunion in Fort Morgan, Alabama. Authorities said a large wave, stirred up by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Cindy, lifted a massive piece of timber and rolled it over the child as he walking along the beach with family members.

A statement from the assistant superintendent Mehlville School District reads, in part:

"This is the third tragic accident ... in recent months. In April, Rogers Elementary Student Demond Moorehead died after being struck by a car while riding his bike. One day later, Forder Elementary student Caleb Lee was fatally injured in a car crash in front of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport ... we will do everything … possible to continue supporting these families."

The parent teacher organization at Wohlwend has started a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses.