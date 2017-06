Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A mother tells police that she discovered her 2-month-old died this morning. Police were called to the 3300 block of Oregon at around 7am Thursday . They are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. The mother says the baby girl was fine when she put the child to bed last night.

Investigators are meeting with the family to determine what happened. Child Abuse investigators responded and are working to determine the circumstances. The investigation is ongoing.