Police investigating 4 sexual assaults in Tower Grove, Benton Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Residents in a south St. Louis neighborhood are on edge after multiple women say they`ve been sexually attacked recently in broad daylight. Police believe the same man may be involved in all of the assaults.

The latest attack happened just yesterday about ten in the morning. The victim in yesterday`s attack says it happened near the alley on Roger Place between Juniata and Connecticut in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

She was out walking when a man ran up behind her, grabbed her inappropriately, then took off back into the alley where a silver SUV was waiting for him. This is the third sexual attack in Tower Grove South since last Friday.

Another one was reported in the Benton Park neighborhood on June 10th.

Another woman says a man grabbed her inappropriately while she was out walking her dog on June 9th near Wyoming and Iowa also in south city.

Like the other incidents, that woman says the attack on her happened in the morning in broad daylight with the man running off into an alley. The victims say the man laughs at them during and after the assaults.

Police say the suspect drives off in a silver SUV.

They`re asking anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley to call police.