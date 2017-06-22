Off-duty officer wounded by fellow cop in north St. Louis shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ An off-duty police officer was shot by a by a fellow cop overnight in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. One suspect was also injured.

The incident began around 10 p.m. when a police license recognition system spotted a car stolen from Maryland Heights last week.

Authorities used spike strips to stop the vehicle. Three people in the car fired shot at officers.

A short time later, the car stopped at Park Lane and Astra Avenue where additional shots were fired.

One suspect, a 17-year-old male, was shot in the ankle. Two guns were reportedly recovered.

A second suspect, who ran a short distance, was taken into custody. He was not injured.

Officials say the off-duty officer, who lives in the area, heard the commotion and came out of his house to assist.

Sources tell the Post, police on the scene told the off-duty officer to get on the ground and surrender. He complied with their commands. When another officer recognized him and told the others to let him get up, another officer shot him.

The 38-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. He is listed in good condition.

He is an 11 year veteran of the force.

A third suspect is still at-large.