Godfrey man vanishes without a trace

GODFREY, IL – It’s as if a Godfrey man has disappeared into the night time without a trace. Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies have run out of leads and are asking citizens for help.

Bill McPike did not own a car; he was a walker. The 61-year-old was last seen walking into his Godfrey home a month ago. Since then, there’s been no trace of him.

“We’ve exhausted our resources and our leads in this investigation,” Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said.

Neighbors cannot believe McPike is missing.

“He was always there. He was a good guy. Everybody has their limitations and so did Bill, but he was there to help you out,” said Linda Petterson, McPike’s neighbor.

His home is along the Piasa Creek, a couple hundred yards downstream; it flows into the Mississippi River. Detectives and searchers have checked nearby woods and a bike path.

“We found nothing in the woods or the bike path that was his,” McPike said.

They’ve concentrated a lot on the water where search and cadaver dogs have alerted in several spots. McPike’s daughter, Sarah, lives in Oregon. She said it’s hard to believe her father may have drowned.

“In my dad’s prime, he swam across the Mississippi without a life jacket. He was one with the water,” she said.

Whatever happened to Bill McPike, people want answers.

“We need closure, we need closure,” Petterson said.

Detectives did not find any signs of foul play in the missing man’s home, at this point though they are not ruling anything out.

“It’s heartbreaking and really incomprehensible with what’s going on,” said Sarah McPike.