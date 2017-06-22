Firefighters at burning wildlife center in Stanton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANTON, MO - A fire investigation is underway at a wildlife center in Stanton, Missouri. The incident took place at Riverside Wildlife Center located at 275 Highway W. The fire started at around 8am.

According to the wildlife center's website they are the home to large cats, alligators, emus, and other animals. They also have snakes, turtles, frogs, and other reptiles. Tour guides offer encounters with the baby alligators and other small reptiles.

The Sheriff's Department says that the fire was at a residential building and some other structures. There were no animals or people injured in this fire.