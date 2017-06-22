Federal hearing on Ferguson consent decree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Thursday, federal Judge Catherine Perry held a status hearing on the Ferguson consent decree, and received an update from the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as the city and the monitor.

The federal courtroom in downtown St. Louis was packed as the judge gave the citizens of Ferguson a chance to speak out about the state of their city. About 12 people signed up to speak on the state of the city, with some of them saying that citizens have PTSD and that community activities and participation is low. They also want more guidance from the DoJ on rebuilding the community and the city website updated to allow easy access to information on the decree.

The city gave an update, saying they’re complying and have waived more than $1.8 million in fines since 2014 and have more than 1,300 people signed up for community service to waive fees, and that 254 individuals have finished their service

The monitor says they are ready for an audit and that’s expected to happen on August 1 of this year. There are 464 provisions in the Ferguson consent decree, which was established after a DoJ investigation showed abuses by Ferguson's justice system.