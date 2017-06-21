St. Louis police investigating sex assaults in Tower Grove South neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are now investigating four sexual assaults in broad daylight in south city. They believe the same man may be involved.

Wednesday a 5th victim came forward saying the same man may have attacked her earlier this month.

But today's assault happened just outside an alley in Tower Grove South according to the victim.

It’s the third reported in the neighborhood in the last 6 days.

Women are frustrated the suspect is still out there harming women.

It's a busy evening in the neighborhood with people out walking, gardening and talking about the increase police presence and latest sex assault.

Residents are reacting to the latest attack with Facebook post saying, “please be aware of your surroundings while walking around our beautiful neighborhood."

