Barge worker falls into the Mississippi River near the St. Louis Riverfront
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department launched a marine unit on the St. Louis Riverfront around 7:30 pm Tuesday evening after a report of 2 boaters in the Mississippi River. A tweet by the fire department stated that a boat had capsized near the MLK Bridge and Lenor K. Sullivan.
A later report from the fire department said a barge worker had fallen into the river and was picked up by barge crew.
The report of an additional person in the river proved to be unfounded.
38.630978 -90.178442