Barge worker falls into the Mississippi River near the St. Louis Riverfront

Posted 7:55 pm, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:53PM, June 21, 2017

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department launched a marine unit on the St. Louis Riverfront  around 7:30 pm Tuesday evening after a report of 2 boaters in the Mississippi River. A tweet by the fire department stated that a boat had capsized near the MLK Bridge and Lenor K. Sullivan.

A later report from the fire department said a barge worker had fallen into the river and was picked up by barge crew.

The report of an additional person in the river proved to be unfounded.