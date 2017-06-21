Off-duty police officer shot in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 is following breaking new from North St. Louis. An off-duty St. Louis police officer has been shot near Astra and Park on the city’s northside following a call for an officer in need an aid around 10:25 pm Wednesday night.

Police say the officer was shot in 5800 block of Riverview Boulevard, near West Florissant Avenue.

The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis Fire Department tells Fox 2 that a minor was also shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.