Missouri Attorney General sues drug companies over opioids

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Wednesday Missouri Attorney General Josh Holley filed a 42-page suit in St. Louis Circuit Court to sue three big drug companies. He claims they hid information about the addictive nature of pain medications from patients and doctors. He also says it`s part of an epidemic health crisis of opioid abuse and overdose cases in the state.

“Justice starts with accountability and calling out the wrong one of the largest judgements in Missouri history They use fraudulent advertising and deceptive trade practices and lied about the risk and addictive nature of the drugs they have sold.' Hawley said.

Purdue Pharma, Endo Health Solutions and Janssen Pharmaceuticals were all named in the suit. The state is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Jammie Fabick lost her 17-year-old daughter Helen to an overdose in 2014 and wants to do everything she can to help other families.

“It takes you back every day and I think I have to live another day without her. But the beautiful side of what we`ve been through is that we can help I believe in education.” Fabick said.

Since 2016 more than 650 people have died from opioid and heroin overdoses in the State of Missouri. A number the Attorney General, Fabick and others are trying to change.

“I believe there will be action other states will follow suit you can`t look at the numbers and hide anymore.” Fabick said.