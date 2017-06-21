Man shot twice in head seeks help at St. Louis gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A 31-year-old man was shot twice in the head late Tuesday night and sought help at a north city gas station. Police are now looking for the suspect.

According a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Red Bud Avenue; that's the O'Fallons Park neighborhood. The victim went to a gas station at Kingshighway and Dr. Martin Luther King looking for help.

The victim told police he was sitting his parked car when a person approached and shot him. Police said the victim was shot in the face and hand. He was brought to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Investigators learned the victim knew the suspect, but only by a nickname. Police described the suspect as an African-American man in his mid-30s, standing 5'5" or 5'6" tall, with dreadlocks.