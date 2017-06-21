Grandfather of toddlers shot in U-City speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – University City police are still looking for the gunmen who shot into a car last week wounding five people, including two toddlers. One child is fighting for his life.

The victim’s family spoke exclusively to Fox 2 about the tragedy.

Detectives at the University City Police Department say they are still looking for two dark cars involved in the shooting.

The victim’s family members say they can’t believe someone would open fire on a car with a mother of four and her small children for no reason. “I would have never ever thought I would get a call like this that my niece was crying that everybody had been shot,” said Jay Straughter, Sr.

The grandfather of the victims is still in shock after someone opened fire on his daughter and four grandchildren as they drove home from day care, “She was coming home and they started shooting from the back and then from the passenger side,” said Straughter.

Five people were wounded when the shots rang out near the intersection of Ferguson and Plymouth in University City.

Police are calling it a drive by shooting, saying two vehicles fired shots at the victims Tuesday night.

“Two cars were shooting at them. I can’t tell you why or what for. We are not into nothing like that. The father is not in to nothing like that. So, this is a mystery for me,” said Straughter.

Late Wednesday afternoon the mother who was wounded, walked into the University City Police Department. The 24-year-old mom needed surgery after she was shot in the arm. She has dozens of stitches beneath that cast. Afraid now, she asked us to not show her face.

Her 9-month-old baby who was shot in the back is out of the hospital and recovering. Her 18- month-old shot in the head remains in the hospital. Her 3-year-old daughter and an adult in the car suffered minor injuries. The grandfather says it just luck they are alive.

The police department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any possible suspects. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers 866-371-TIPS.

The family has set up a Go FundMe account to help pay for hospital bills and say it will be a long road for recovery as the toddler remains in the hospital.