Family and friends open lemonade stand to help 3-year-old fighting leukemia

GLENDALE, MO – Family and friends are working to help a 3-year-old fight leukemia.

It’s called Lemonade for Leo. Leo is fighting the disease and family members in Glendale held their first lemonade stand two weekends ago and this past weekend.

They're also planning to be out there again this weekend.

So far, they've raised more than $7,000 for research.

A GoFundMe account has also been established for Leo.

The group Hannah's Helping Ways is also providing support by selling merchandise and will be holding a trivia night soon.