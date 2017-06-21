Chesterfield Hockey Association looking for tax dollars to build new rinks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The non-profit Chesterfield Hockey Association wants to build an owner operated rink in the valley. But they need some help. That help would come in the form of an extending a current tax. They are looking to replace the ice rinks it lost when Top Golf bought out the Hardee's Iceplex.

"In order to build it they need road improvements, parking lot improvements and infrastructure,” said Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel.

The Chesterfield Valley Transportation Development District is authorized to fund any transportation improvements. They are asking voters for $7 million in funding.

The 133 households in the district near Kerhs Mill Road and Wildhorse Creek Road will decide if a Chesterfield sales tax can be extended an additional 15 years.

“It collects a 3/8 of a cent tax on all sales in Chesterfield Valley,” said Mike Geisel.

The vote will take place later this summer. It will be a mail-in process. If it passes. Then plans will move forward.

Hardee's Iceplex Officials say their three rink facility could bring in up 750,000 people per year. The new facility would offer two rinks.

“Certainly, we would love the visitors because this is a great place. But more importantly, we want the voters to have their say,” said Mike Geisel.

The new hockey complex would be built at the west end of the valley on the south side of I-64 near the Comfort Inn.