Beyond Housing Food Truck Round Up, Rodeo 2017

ST. LOUIS - Beyond Housing will host its 6th Annual Beyond Housing Food Truck Round Up and Rodeo 2017 at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in Forest Park.

Chief Development Officer, Jackie Hamilton and Kielan Jones, Beyond Housing Marketing Intern, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details.

They also brought a mechanical bull provided by Game World Events!

The western-themed event features seven St. Louis area food trucks including Andrew`s Bayou Ribs, Angie Burger and Holy Crepe, as well as a mechanical bull riding competition. St. Louis Blues Mascot, Louie will also be in attendance

Tickets start at $50. They includes food, drinks and entertainment.

Beyond Housing is a community development organization focusing its revitalization efforts in the Normandy School District.

Friday, June 23

6-9 p.m.

5620 Grand Drive

St. Louis, MO 63112