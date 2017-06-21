Chief Development Officer, Jackie Hamilton and Kielan Jones, Beyond Housing Marketing Intern, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details.
They also brought a mechanical bull provided by Game World Events!
The western-themed event features seven St. Louis area food trucks including Andrew`s Bayou Ribs, Angie Burger and Holy Crepe, as well as a mechanical bull riding competition. St. Louis Blues Mascot, Louie will also be in attendance
Tickets start at $50. They includes food, drinks and entertainment.
Beyond Housing is a community development organization focusing its revitalization efforts in the Normandy School District.
Beyond Housing Food Truck Round Up, Rodeo 2017
Friday, June 23
6-9 p.m.
5620 Grand Drive
St. Louis, MO 63112