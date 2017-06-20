St. Peters taxpayers on the hook for nearly $350K in red light camera case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The You Paid For It Team finds out how much taxpayers spent for the City of St. Peter's battle to block a measure that banned red light cameras in St. Charles County.

Taxpayers in St. Peters had to foot the bill for nearly $350,000; that's not counting what St. Charles County spent defending against the lawsuit.

The case started in 2014. It didn't end until recently, when the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear the case. That meant the Missouri Court of Appeals decision against St. Peters stands.

The city first lost at the trial level.

St. Peters contended the case was over whether the county could tell cities how to handle traffic issues.

But every judge along the way disagreed.