Snake slithers from truck’s hood in middle of highway

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas - Two men unknowingly picked up a hitchhiking bull snake Monday on a Texas highway and recorded their scary encounter on cellphone video.

Swade Moyers and Zakary Wyatt were headed to Levelland when the snake peeked out from under the hood. Instead of heading back the way it came, the reptile began writhing in front of them, refusing to go easily.

Anyone with doubts about whether there really are West Texas men who are scared of snakes will lose them after listening to the pair practically squeal as the snake slithers higher up the hood.

The dialogue in the Facebook video sounds ripped from a horror movie as the anxious men implore the snake to leave them alone.

Moyers posted the video to Facebook a few hours after the adventure; so far, it's been viewed more than 60,000 times.