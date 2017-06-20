Operation Clean Sweep kicks off this weekend in JeffVanderLou neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Operation Clean Sweep kicks off in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood this weekend. James Clark, with Better Family Life unveiled plans during a news conference Tuesday that calls for cleaning up the community riddled with abandoned buildings. Members of various organizations will be on hand to help with the effort, including the St. Louis Forestry Department. Crews will cut down trees, remove debris from vacant lots and supply dumpsters. Volunteers are needed and are encouraged to meet at 2728 Bacon Street Saturday morning at 8 am.

38.653072 -90.220831