Ohio man charged with leaving daughter in parked vehicle, while gambling

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – A Ohio man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, after leaving child in a van in a parking garage of the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights Sunday. The two were traveling to Ohio to visit family.

Police say 46-year-old Charles A. Carter, Jr. had stopped for gas and went into the casino to gamble just before 11 pm on Father’s Day. An employee later discovered his 6-year-old walking alone and crying on the 6th floor of the parking garage.

Court documents state she had been left alone in a parked van with its windows covered with cardboard and duct tape.

Police were summoned to casino and identified Carter on surveillance video and determined he had been in the casino for about 30 minutes.

Cater is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center. His daughter is the custody of the Department of Family Service till family members make it to the St. Louis area.