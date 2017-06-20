Mardi Gras comes to Six Flags St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - A little bit of the big easy is coming to Eureka, Missouri this week with Six Flags St. Louis kicking off its new Mardi Gras attraction Tuesday.

You've heard of Christmas in July and breakfast for dinner. So why not Mardi Gras on the first day of summer?

Six Flags St. Louis amusement park will serve you a beneigh for breakfast and a carnival at the close of the day every Wednesday through Sunday.

At the park`s new Mardi Gras event if you want to sweat it out in the summer sun with some jambalaya then you can jump for joy because eureka, you're in New Orleans without leaving St. Louis.

The park also has a new ride this year called Spinsanity.

And while a tropical storm is brewing off the coast of Louisiana, you can survive the storm at Six Flags St. Louis in eureka and still watch the carnival at 7pm.