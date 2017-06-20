Grand opening of renovated Arch museum delayed until Summer 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has been eagerly anticipating the completion of the $380 million renovation of the Gateway Arch grounds. Most of the work along the riverfront, Arch grounds, and Kiener Plaza is complete, making the expanded visitor center and museum under the Arch the last part of the project. On Tuesday, Gateway Arch Park Foundation (formerly the CityArchRiver Foundation) announced that work will not be completed until the summer of 2018.

The museum had been expected to reopen in late 2017.

On the Gateway Arch Park Foundation website, Mike Ward, superintendent of the NPS Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, said “While we had hoped that the project would be completed by the end of this year, it is most important that the project is completed in the right way. When we re-open the museum next summer, we are confident people will see that the wait was worth it.”

Ryan McClure, communications director for the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, said the delayed opening is due to delays in building an underground tunnel to connect the existing building to the new addition and also unforeseen issues with utilities.

The improvements at the visitor center at the Arch will expand it by 46,000 square feet, including more space for educational and private events. The Arch is currently open and visitors can still take the Journey to the Top or view the Monument to the Dream movie.