Food Network says St. Louis tops Kansas City in Missouri dining

ST. LOUIS – When it comes to dining out in the Show Me State, the Food Network says St. Louis tops Kansas City by a large margin.

As part of its ongoing series highlighting great foods to sample and tremendous eateries to visit in all 50 states, Food Network unveiled its list of ‘What to Eat in Missouri.’

As you click through the list, though, one thing becomes abundantly clear: St. Louis rules the roost. St. Louis and its suburbs hold 28 of the 32 slots on Food Network’s list.

Sainte Genevieve draws distinction for its goat cheese from Baetje Farms. Kansas City gets praise for Joe’s burnt ends and the cinnamon rolls from Stroud’s.

You’ll notice the usual suspects on the St. Louis front, of course: frozen custard from Ted Drewes, the BLT at Crown Candy Kitchen, Imo’s Pizza, Red Hot Riplets, and Fitz’s Root Beer.