12th Annual Purses and Pumps for Pooches & Pals June 22

ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri is hosting the 12th Annual Purses for Pooches and Pals fundraiser. Proceeds will go to helping all animals served by the Humane Society. The event has food and drinks from some of St. Louis' finest restaurants and chances to win purses by Kate Spade, Gucci, Prada and other designers.

Registration is $50 online. Raffle tickets are $35.

Both can be purchased at hsmo.org/events-and-programs/purses/.

Purses and Pumps for Pooches & Pals

Humane Society of Missouri Headquarters

Thursday, June 22

6 - 8 p.m.

1201 Macklind Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110