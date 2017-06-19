Win a private food truck party courtesy of Guerrilla Street Food

Posted 12:55 pm, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:26PM, June 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS – The summer is nearly here, so why not let Guerrilla Street Food crash your summer party? Owner Joel Crespo visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk summer parties and an upcoming raffle for a chance to win a private food truck party.