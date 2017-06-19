Even native St. Louisians probably don't know all there is to know about our city, so you may want to pick up a copy of a new magazine that will unlock the city's secrets. Scott Steinberg, founder of Select: Your City’s Secrets Unlocked, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to share the best places to eat, to take the family, or go on a first date.
Unlocking the secrets of St. Louis – Best places around town
