Personal watercraft washes up in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The U.S. Coast Guard and Central County Fire and Rescue are checking on the welfare of the owner of a personal watercraft that washed up along the Mississippi River shoreline in St. Charles County.

Central Co Battalion Chief says he doesn't believe the jet ski belongs to anyone and they are not searching for anyone at this time @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/4OxajEfbQP — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) June 19, 2017

The watercraft was purchased ten years ago and has not been registered in several years. It may have washed up after being knocked loose by recent high water. The U.S. Coast Guard is trying to contact the previous owner to make sure make sure he or she is okay.

The watercraft was found were in the area near Twin Branch Marina at the foot of Highway C in St. Charles County. An initial search for missing persons was called off after more investigation into the age and registration of the craft.