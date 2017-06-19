The Doctor Is In – Myths and misconceptions about drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 10 people die every day from drowning in the U.S. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old Missouri boy drown in the Big River. As more people spend time around pools, lakes, and oceans this summer, experts say the number of drowning cases could be minimized with a better understanding of how drowning happens, who is most at risk, and why.

Dr. Sonny Saggar visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to debunk the most common myths about this danger.

1. Myth: Good swimmers don't drown.

2. Myth: Dry or secondary drownings are not real.

3. Myth: People who are drowning scream and flail about.

4. Myth: Electric shocks are often a cause of drowning.

5. Myth: Children drown more often than adults.

6. Myth: Drowning is always fatal.

7. Myth: "Floaties'' -- those blow-up devices that wrap around a child's arms -- can protect young children who don't swim well.

8. Myth: Women drown more often than men.