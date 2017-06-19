St. Charles police looking bank robber

ST. CHARLES, MO – St. Charles police are looking for the man that robbed a Regions bank in the 2200 block of Elm Street on Monday. The robbery happened around 11:15am. The man approached a teller and used a note to demand money. He did not show a weapon.

The robber fled after taking an undisclosed amount of money. He may have gotten into a 4-door station wagon type of vehicle, possible blue, driven by a black female.

The robber is described at a black man, 5’10” to 6’ tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark ball cap with writing on the front, glasses, and a goatee. He also had on a red short-sleeve polo over a white t-shirt.

The money that was taken by the robber has dye on it. There may also be dye on the suspect and/or his clothes.

Contact CrimeStoppers if you have any information in the case at (866) 371-8477. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.