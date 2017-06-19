“Somebody Knows Something” – University City Councilman insists drive-by shooting was not random

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - The councilman who represents the neighborhood where five people, including two babies were injured in a drive-by shooting is urging those with knowledge to come forward.

“If they continue to conceal these people, they will be the next ones. It may be their son, their daughter, their baby who was shot,” University City Ward 3 Councilman Rod Jennings said. “Somebody knows something.”

As KTVI was first to report, 9-month-old and 18-month-old babies were critically injured in the shooting that happened on Ferguson Avenue, south of Plymouth Avenue.

The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. A vehicle containing five people were injured by the gunfire as the car was headed southbound on Ferguson Avenue.

“If someone were to chase someone as they did, and shoot at a car as they did – this was not really random. They put enough bullets in that car to shoot those people,” Jennings aid

University City Police are searching for two dark-colored sedans with dark, tinted windows.

Jennings said the “snitches get stitches” mentality of withholding pertinent information needs to end.

“Some of the residents have to realize that we can’t expect the schools, the police department, and city government, to fix the problems themselves. They’re going to have to take charge. Make sure that they raise their kids. Make sure if there’s a bad element in the neighborhood, that they are not afraid to snitch.”

Monday evening, University Police told KTVI two of the children remain in the hospital in stable but critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the University City Police Department at (314) 725-2211 ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Anonymous tips are accepted.