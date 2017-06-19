Battle brewing over planned bar in historic St. Charles neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO – A beer battle is brewing in St. Charles after some residents are signing a circulating petition to stop a bar from moving into a historic part of the neighborhood.

Jake Hall and Field Box bar are leasing space along historic Fifth Street in St. Charles and plan on opening their fourth bar location over the summer.

"We're not going to be coming in here and tearing things up we want to come in and be your neighborhood bar" Hall said.

But not everyone in the historic district of St. Charles is on board.

"I think that people are just afraid that you don't know who you're going to get" said resident David Settle. "If it's as big as what it could be, then there would be a lot of traffic there and that's a big concern" he said.

Some residents say Field Box would be better suited to go along Main Street in St. Charles, but some are concerned the planned location along Fifth street will bring problems with parking, noise and proximity to a church.

"We're a business moving into this that's willing to work with its residents and its neighbors, not everyone is as easy going or as nice as we are" said Hall.

Hall says residents may have a misconception of the type of bar he runs and plans on bringing to Fifth street. He says just as in his other locations, including St. Peters, Lake St. Louis and North County, he'll do everything he can to be an asset and not a nuisance to his neighbors.

"I don't blame them this is their home believe me I get it, but we're going to be different absolutely and we don't tolerate bad people or bad business" he said.

The liquor license request could go before the city as early as July.