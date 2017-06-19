Parents accuse teacher of using duct tape to hogtie daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO – Joseph and Laura Day’s 4-year-old daughter has been attending Zion Lutheran Learning Center in Valley Park for about a year in a half. Joseph said one night in March during a bath she kept on using the word “duct tape.”

The Day’s kept asking their daughter questions and that’s when she told them what happened. She said she was running around during nap time so teacher taped her ankles together. She tried to walk and fell a few times, kids laughed at her then the director of the school showed up.

According Joseph the director of the school was their daughter’s regular teacher, and another teacher was just filling in for a few minutes because she was running late. The day after he heard the story Joseph reached out to the director.

Joseph said they pulled their daughter from school and asked for a meeting with the board. He said the board reported the incident to the state and said they were waiting for a 60-day investigation. During that time the Day’s exhausted all of their vacation days and had to send their daughter back to school.

The state’s investigation found the allegations to be substantiated but Joseph said they told him they can’t tell the school to fire a teacher that is up to the day care.

Even though their child no longer attends school there, the Days still filed a lawsuit. “We absolutely felt like we still had a responsibility to fight for all those other parents, so many people are in our exact situation where they rely on daycare to take care of their kids.”

The school declined to comment because of pending litigation.

A post on their Facebook page that has since been taken down stated, in part, that it was only one loop of tape around the ankles of the student’s sweatpants, and during that time the student was laughing but teacher realized it was wrong and removed it immediately. The teacher has undergone professional re-training, the licensing board found no violation and the county police found no crime. That is why the board does not see it fit to fire the teacher.