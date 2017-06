Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Missy, an 8-year-old beagle and Australian cattle dog mix.

Missy is potty-trained, mild-mannered, and loves being a lap dog; an absolute sweetheart.

If you want to adopt Missy, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org