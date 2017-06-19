× Mizzou basketball recruit arrested for underage drinking

COLUMBIA, MO – An incoming freshman to the University of Missouri men’s basketball team was arrested last week on charges tied to underage drinking.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 18-year-old Jeremiah Tilmon was charged with minor in possession of alcohol, a class D misdemeanor for a first-time offender.

Campus police stopped Tilmon for a lane violation on Tiger Avenue just after 1:40 a.m. on Friday. After detecting an odor of alcohol, police had Tilmon perform field sobriety tests, which he passed. However, a university police spokesman told the Post-Dispatch that possession of alcohol is a “zero-tolerance violation.”

Tilmon, a five-star recruit out of East St. Louis High School, moved to the campus earlier this month for team workouts. A team spokesman said Coach Cuonzo Martin was aware of the situation and that the matter would be handled internally.