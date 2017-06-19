Man accused of stomping cat to death on MetroLink platform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL - A man was arrested in Belleville Friday after gruesomely killing his cat on a MetroLink platform. According to the Belleville News Democrat, 23-year-old DeCarlos Edwards Johnson-Foston had a kitten on his shoulder as he was about to board a train at the Belleville station.

When a security officer told him he couldn't take the cat on board the train, he threw the kitten on the ground and stomped on its head, killing it. He then jumped on a bus before anyone had time to react.

Johnson-Foston was arrested at College Station.

He remains at St. Clair County jail with a $75,000 bond.